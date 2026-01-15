Tennessee River Realty, Inc., celebrates its 25th year of service by joining the Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate (BHGRE) brand, according to a release. The firm, now doing business as Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate TR Realty Partners, founded in 2001, has been led by current broker/owner Pamela Bull since 2015.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate TR Realty Partners serves a region of Tennessee highlighted by its lakes and mountains. Pamela Bull, broker/owner of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate TR Realty Partners, and her affiliated agents have become known for their ability to provide lakefront property expertise, in addition to assistance with luxury homes and farms.

Bull stated she affiliated with the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand with the goals of enhancing tools and resources available to her clients and agents, as well as creating more time for herself to dedicate to onboarding her agents. She believes the BHGRE® brand offers a centralized technology stack to help her and her agents.

“Our purpose is to help as many people as possible, which is exactly why we decided to affiliate with a trusted, warm and person-focused brand like Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate,” said Bull. “Much of our success is directly attributed to relationship-building, which is a value that everyone at BHGRE also understands. I believe that this affiliation will help us further sell the Tennessee lifestyle to an even wider audience.”

“The Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand has been able to build over the years, and I know that Pamela and her affiliated agents will make a fine addition to that network,” said Ginger Wilcox, president of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC. “Time and time again, we hear about the importance of understanding and tapping into the lifestyle of the Volunteer State, and the Tennessee River Realty brokerage has been able to do exactly that for the past 25 years. We can’t wait to provide them with the tools to help them take on the next era of the real estate industry, and we’re beyond grateful that Pamela and her affiliated agents chose to evolve with the BHGRE® brand.”

For more information, visit www.bhgre.com.