CENTURY 21 New Millennium has announced a leadership transition with the appointment of Kim Harris Campbell as chief executive officer of the brokerage and its parent company, NM Real Estate Services, effective immediately.

Founder, co-owner and former CEO Todd Heatherington has assumed the role of chairman and will serve on a newly established board alongside former co-owner and past president, Mary Lynn Stone and Tara Broker, CEO of Peerage Realty Partners.

Harris Campbell will work in partnership with brokerage president Jason Carrier to oversee the company’s operations across 23 offices and more than 1,000 agents and staff serving Maryland, Virginia, Washington, D.C., West Virginia and Pennsylvania. Her responsibilities include leadership of the brokerage’s integrated services platform, encompassing mortgage, title and insurance operations.

Harris Campbell brings more than two decades of experience in executive leadership roles spanning real estate, technology, nonprofit organizations and law, as stated in a release. Most recently she served as president of Compass Real Estate’s Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions, where she oversaw operations supporting more than 8,000 agents and employees, managed a $1 billion profit-and-loss portfolio and led more than 20 acquisitions. Her tenure included participation in Compass’s 2021 initial public offering and oversight of restructuring initiatives that resulted in more than $150 million in cost savings.

Earlier in her career, Harris Campbell noted she also co-founded and served as chief executive officer of America Needs You, a national nonprofit focused on economic mobility for first-generation college students. She began her professional career at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP.

“With people and culture at its core, CENTURY 21 New Millennium has built something special,” says Harris Campbell. “I’m honored to carry forward what Todd, Mary Lynn, and the team have created, pairing exceptional agents, a strong culture, and a deep commitment to growth and innovation. Together, we will deliver the best real estate experience for our agents, employees, and clients.”

Hetherington and Stone, who collectively spent more than three decades building CENTURY 21 New Millennium and NM Real Estate Services, will remain actively involved through their board roles,the company stated. The company has been backed by Peerage Realty Partners since 2021, led by CEO Tara Brown.

“CENTURY 21 New Millennium has always been more than a business to me. It is part of my DNA,” says Hetherington. “I’ve been incredibly fortunate to build this company alongside exceptional agents and leaders. While my role is changing, my commitment to NM and its people is not. Serving as chairman allows me to stay actively involved and support Kim as she leads the company forward.”

Brown acknowledged the contributions of the firm’s founding leadership and welcomed the new appointment.

“We are grateful for Todd and Mary Lynn’s decades of leadership and the culture they established,” Brown said. “We look forward to working with Kim Harris Campbell as she leads CENTURY 21 New Millennium forward.”

For more information, visit C21NM.com.