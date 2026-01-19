Editor’s note: The COURT REPORT is RISMedia’s weekly look at current and upcoming lawsuits, investigations and other legal developments around real estate.

Partial settlement reached in Roberts v. eXp Realty case

Plaintiffs Anya Roberts, Fabiola Acevedo, Christy Lundy, Tami Sims and Megan

Farrell-Nelson and defendant Brent Gove have reached a confidential settlement “fully and finally resolving all claims” against Gove in the ongoing lawsuit against eXp.

The notice, filed Jan. 9, clarifies that the settlement applies only to Gove, with litigation continuing against the remaining defendants.

Gove, a high-profile eXp influencer, isn’t accused of any sexual assault claims, but recruited the men who are. Additionally, he was accused of interfering in the investigation and soliciting witnesses to make false statements to the police.

Federal judge denies NWMLS’s motion to compel Compass to designate two additional custodians

Northwest MLS’s motion to compel Compass to designate two custodians—for document production in an antitrust dispute over private network marketing practices—was denied by Federal Judge Jamal N. Whitehead.

NWMLS attorneys argued that the two requested custodians had direct involvement with the disputed marketing program, while Compass claimed adding them would be unduly burdensome and duplicative of documents already committed from the other custodians.

Judge Whitehead denied the motion without prejudice, directing the parties to use the district’s expedited joint motion procedure if NWMLS wishes to pursue the matter further.

The judge indicated he would rule on the broader pending motion to compel in due course. “This is a case that is front of mind for me right now…we will have rulings out to you as quickly as we can on all outstanding matters.”

Alexander twins face new charges

Oren and Alon Alexander have been charged with a new count of sexual abuse by physical incapacitation in a superseding indictment for an alleged incident filed in court.

The two brothers pleaded not guilty to this new charge. Their impending trial is scheduled for Jan. 26.

In addition to this new charge, Oren, Alon and their older brother Tal Alexander are charged with 11 counts of conspiring over a decade to drug, sexually assault and rape dozens of women in Miami, New York, the Hamptons and other high-end locales.

The defendants’ parents issued the following statement: “Our family has been living with this ordeal since allegations first appeared in civil lawsuits and were widely publicized long before any criminal charges were filed, and the toll has been deeply painful. We believe our sons are innocent and hope that they are judged solely on the evidence presented in court, free from speculation or public narrative.”