The Keyes Company, a member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World (LeadingRE), is celebrating 100 years of operation, marking a century since its founding in February 1926 and honoring a legacy defined by resilience, innovation and an unwavering focus on serving buyers and sellers, the company shared.



Founded by Kenneth Keyes during Florida’s early real estate boom, the company has endured and evolved through nearly every conceivable economic, social and market shift–from the Great Depression and World War II to the rise of digital real estate and today’s complex, fast-moving housing landscape. At every pivotal moment, the company says Keyes’ survival and growth were driven by owners and leaders who continuously reexamined what consumers needed most and adapted the brokerage accordingly.



“Very few companies reach 100 years, especially in an industry as cyclical and competitive as real estate,” said Christina Pappas, president of The Keyes Company. “What makes this milestone so meaningful is that Keyes didn’t survive by standing still. Every generation of ownership looked honestly at the market, at our customers, and at the risks in front of us–and chose to evolve. Florida has changed dramatically over the last century, and at every turn, there were opportunities to go out of business. Instead, Keyes chose adaptation.”



Today, Keyes operates as a full-service real estate organization with a robust offering of services, thousands of real estate professionals and a statewide footprint that reflects its deep roots and forward-looking approach.



“Survival is not accidental–it’s intentional,” said Mike Pappas, CEO of The Keyes Company. “From my father Ted to my brother Tim and me, to Christina and our current leadership team, the guiding question has always been: What do consumers need right now, and how do we deliver it better than anyone else? That mindset has carried Keyes through wars, recessions, technological disruption and massive population growth in Florida. One hundred years later, that same philosophy continues to guide us.”



A century of milestones: The Keyes Company timeline

1926–1930: Kenneth Keyes founds the real estate brokerage in February 1926, while also taking charge of property management at Miami-based Tatum Brothers. Rapid growth forces three office moves, culminating in a second office on Miami Beach’s Lincoln Road in 1930. That same year, Keyes speaks at the National Association of Realtors (NAR) conference in Chicago.

1930–1945: Guided by the enduring mantra, “Give the world the best you have, and the best will come back to you,” The Keyes Company relocates its headquarters to the Biscayne Building in downtown Miami (1933) and surpasses $1 million in annual sales (1934). In 1936, the firm is recognized as the largest of its kind in Florida and one of the largest in the South, driven by Kenneth Keyes’ early emphasis on specialization. During World War II, Keyes serves as the local real estate office for the federal government, scouting locations for military housing. Keyes serves as President of the Miami Association of Realtors in 1941 and Florida Realtors in 1942.

1950s-1970s: Keyes serves as National Association of Realtors chairman in 1957. Ted J. Pappas joins Keyes in 1962 as branch manager of the Kendall office, later becoming Vice President and General Sales Manager. The firm posts its best year to date in 1968 with $90 million in sales volume. In 1969, Pappas acquires Keyes, assuming leadership of both The Keyes Company and Keyes Realty International, which at the time included a Lebanon office. He went on to serve as President of the Miami Association of Realtors in 1975.

1990s: Brothers Mike and Tim Pappas acquire the firm. In 1996, Keyes becomes one of the first Florida real estate companies to offer virtual realty services.

Early 2000s: Keyes expands its Family of Services, adding title, property management, insurance and mortgage offerings to better support buyers and sellers.

2016: The acquisition of Palm Beach-based Illustrated Properties positions Keyes as one of the largest independent brokerages in the nation and establishes a blueprint for future successful mergers.

2023: Christina Pappas is named President, with Mike Pappas retaining the CEO role -marking the third generation of Pappas family leadership. Her industry leadership roles have included serving as the 2017 Residential President of the Miami Association of Realtors and the youngest-ever President of Florida Realtors in 2022.

As Keyes enters its second century, the focus remains firmly on the future – leveraging technology, expanding services and empowering real estate professionals to meet the evolving needs of Florida’s diverse communities.



“One hundred years ago, this company was built on service and adaptability,” said Christina Pappas. “Those values are just as relevant today–and they will carry us into the next century.”



For more information, visit https://www.keyes.com/.