The Weichert Family of Companies announced it has successfully concluded its 47th Annual Toy Drive, collecting more than 8,500 new toys to support children and families in need throughout the recent holiday season.

In addition to toys, the company also donated $2,700 in cash and gift cards, food, winter coats and clothing to local charities across the Northeast, according to a release.

“Each year, our annual toy drive gives us the opportunity to come together as a company and make a meaningful difference in the communities we serve,” says Jim Weichert, chairman and CEO of Weichert Companies. “Our sales associates, employees, clients and local partners once again demonstrated incredible generosity and compassion, helping to bring joy and comfort to families during the holidays.”

Weichert stated that donations were collected at sales offices across New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C. The company’s corporate headquarters in Morris Plains, New Jersey, along with the Weicher Workforce Mobility office in Parsippany, New Jersey, contributed 220 toys to the New Jersey Department of Child Protection & Permanency.

Additional donations were distributed to a wide range of organizations serving children, families and individuals in need, including C.A.S.A.; Catholic Charities of Camden, New Jersey; Children’s Specialized Hospital; Goryeb Children’s Hospital at Morristown Medical Center; HOME of Somerset County; Jersey Battered Women’s Services; Oasis – A Haven for Women and Children; Samaritan’s Purse – Operation Christmas Child; St. Gregory’s Pantry; the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program, and many other local hospitals, schools, police and fire departments, and community-based nonprofits, according to a release

Now in its 47th year, Weichert stated that its Annual Toy Drive remains a cornerstone of the company’s longstanding commitment to giving back and supporting the communities where its associates live and work.

For more information, visit www.weichert.com.