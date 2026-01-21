RISMedia’s 38th Annual Power Broker Survey—the residential real estate industry’s preeminent report identifying and ranking the nation’s top brokerages based on sales-dollar volume and transaction sides—is now available for firms to complete.



Take the Survey

Participating in the Power Broker Survey provides real estate brokerage leaders with an exclusive opportunity to position their firms among America’s top real estate companies, enhancing their recruiting and retention efforts, and helping them gain a competitive edge in their local markets.

Top-ranking firms will be showcased as part of RISMedia’s 2026 Power Broker directory at rismedia.com, and exclusive research and interviews will appear in the Summer edition of RISMedia’s real estate magazine. The results of the Power Broker Survey are widely read by hundreds of thousands of real estate professionals nationwide, giving survey participants a chance for unparalleled visibility.

There is no cost or any obligation to participate in RISMedia’s Power Broker Survey. Participants may simply complete the questionnaire based on year-end 2025 residential figures. The deadline for RISMedia’s receipt of completed surveys is Feb. 27, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Please note, in order to be included in RISMedia’s 2026 Power Broker rankings, brokerage owners must verify survey data. Surveys will not be accepted until this verification is completed.

Note: Brokerages that are part of a franchise brand may have their corporate headquarters submitting data on their behalf. We urge these firms to still complete the survey to ensure inclusion and enrich the results of our research.