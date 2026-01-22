Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. (WREA) has been named one of the top franchises in the country by Franchise Business Review for the 11th straight year, earning a spot on the Top 200 Franchises list for 2026, according to a release. The annual list is based on franchise owners’ satisfaction with their franchisor and system performance.

WREA was among more than 330 franchise brands, representing over 26,000 franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review’s research. Franchisees were surveyed on benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction with critical areas of their franchise systems, including training and support, operations, franchisor-franchisee relations, leadership, culture and financial opportunity.

WREA received very favorable results, with their highest-ratings in the core values category, which evaluates levels of trust, respect, honesty and integrity. WREA also scored very well in the categories of leadership, franchisee community, and training and support.

“We are extremely honored to see the positive feedback from our Weichert franchise owners, which reflects our team’s commitment to our core values and to providing the best support in the industry,” says Bill Scavone, president of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. “Trust, honesty and integrity are the foundation of everything we do at Weichert and are the principles that matter most to our team. We are very proud of the strong relationships we’ve built with our franchisees and look forward to continuing to support them every step of the way.”

The Top 200 Best Franchises list can be found here.

For more information about Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc., visit www.weichertfranchise.com.