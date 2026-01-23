SkySlope, a transaction management platform used by over 900,000 real estate professionals across North America, has announced the expansion of its digital disclosure platform, Breeze, to Hawaii. With this latest rollout, Hawaii becomes the seventh state to adopt SkySlope’s solution, which makes real estate disclosures easier by delivering a smooth, user-friendly experience for homesellers, according to a release.

Hawaii’s real estate market is as unique as its landscape, supported by over 12,000 licensed professionals, SkySlope notes. In this diverse, multi-island market where client expectations are high, agents are seeking tools like Breeze that help them stay efficient and deliver exceptional service, a release stated.

SkySlope says Breeze reimagines disclosures from the ground up. Designed to feel as natural as a conversation, it guides sellers through simple, intuitive questions aimed at making the process effortless with fewer errors and a smoother experience for agents and clients alike. Breeze is also optimized for mobile, allowing clients to complete disclosures anytime, anywhere, the release noted.

For agents, Breeze delivers clarity and control with built-in compliance tools offering real-time visibility and easy revision requests, while MLS integration ensures property data flows automatically, reducing time and eliminating manual data entry.

Beyond disclosure management, Breeze is also the foundation for a more connected transaction, as agents can initiate escrow and handle signatures in Breeze through DigiSign, SkySlope’s built-in e-signature solution.

“Hawaii’s real estate market is one of a kind,” says SkySlope CEO Tyler Smith. “It’s made up of vibrant communities that value trust and simplicity. Breeze delivers both, bringing effortless connection to every transaction, across every island.”

The company says Breeze’s arrival in Hawaii represents another step forward in its vision to streamline real estate for professionals nationwide.

Hawaii agents and brokers can view the offering at https://breeze.skyslope.com/.