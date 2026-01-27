Patterson-Schwartz Real Estate announced the launch of its newly redesigned website in partnership with RELIANCEai™. Following a refreshed brand identity introduced late last year, the new website reflects the company’s continued evolution—combining deep local expertise, modern technology and a client-first approach designed to better serve today’s consumers, a release noted.

“Today’s buyers and sellers expect both strong digital tools and trusted local guidance,” says Donna Greenspan, CEO of Patterson-Schwartz Real Estate. “Our new website delivers both—making it easier for clients in Delaware and neighboring areas of Pennsylvania and Maryland to access market insight, connect with our agents and move forward with confidence.”

Designed as a digital extension of the Patterson-Schwartz brand, the company says its new website blends its iconic heritage with a modern, intuitive user experience. The platform places a strong emphasis on hyperlocal market expertise, featuring property search capabilities and community content tailored specifically to Delaware, southeastern Pennsylvania and northeastern Maryland–helping clients connect not only with the right homes, but also with the right agents.

The site also introduces tools built for today’s buyers and sellers, the company adds, offering resources that simplify every stage of the real estate journey, from searching and marketing homes to connecting with mortgage and relocation services. Underpinning the platform is REALIANCEai’s advanced architecture, ensuring the website can continue to evolve alongside the brokerage and deliver long-term calie for both agents and clients.

“Patterson-Schwartz has always been a leader in its market, and its new website is a strong reflection of the company’s commitment to innovation and client service,” says Sean McRae, CEO of RELIANCEai. “We’re excited to support Patterson-Schwartz’s continued growth with a platform built to elevate their brand and empower their agents in the years ahead.”

For more information, visit PattersonSchwartz.com.