Realty ONE Group International announced its 2025 year-end giving results, highlighting the significant impact made by its real estate professionals around the globe through ONE Cares, the company’s charitable foundation, according to a release.

Throughout 2025, members of the ONE Family Network supported 240,292 community neighbors worldwide, contributed 8,467 hours of volunteer service and donated nearly $400,000 through ONE Care initiative. The results reflect the brand’s continued commitment to service, generosity and community leadership across its growing global footprint.

“Giving back is not an initiative at Realty ONE Group, it’s the foundation of our 6C’s, our beliefs and our values,” says Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group International. “Our professionals are committed to making a difference, not just in real estate, but in the communities they serve every day.”

Each year, Realty ONE Group International commemorates its founding on May 1 with a global day of giving and volunteering. In 2025, that annual effort reached nearly 600,000 lives, with 3,053 volunteer hours contributed and $144,785 donated in a single day.

The company also reinforced its commitment to sustainability through its ONE Tree, ONE World initiative, pledging 1,069 trees in 2025. Since launching the program in 2022, Realty ONE Group has pledged nearly 142,000 trees worldwide.

As the company continues its global expansion, Realty ONE Group remains focused on building a legacy defined by impact, purpose and generosity, the company stated.

Learn more at www.OwnAOne.com or www.realtyonegroup.com.