PropStream announced the release of two new dialing workflows and an enhanced skip tracing experience to help simplify how real estate professionals move from property research to real conversations within the PropStream platform.

The update enhances how skip tracing—provided by third parties—is accessed across the platform while introducing flexible dialing workflows that support both one-to-one and high-volume outreach. Users can place individual calls directly within PropStream using AI-supported prompts or seamlessly route leads into BatchDialer campaigns for larger calling efforts. Together, the updates reduce manual steps, improve visibility into contact data and prioritization and add built-in compliance indicators to support agents, investors and high-volume teams, according to a release.

“This release closes the gap between finding a deal and starting a conversation, allowing our customers to own their opportunities and achieve their goals more quickly. PropStream’s unifying approach of property search, identification and connection brings multi-sourced contact intelligence and dialing into one workspace,” says PropStream President Brian Tepfer. “With built-in AI prompts, we’re helping PropStream users move faster, work smarter and connect with property owners with confidence.”

Tepfer added, ”Ultimately, it’s about helping real estate professionals spend less time piecing together tools—and more time having the conversations that move deals forward.”

For more information, visit www.propstream.com/pricing.