Wallace Real Estate has announced a strategic shift in its leadership structure, which the company stated reflects its commitment to long-term growth, innovation and service excellence.

Andrew McGranaghan has been named Chief Executive Officer, the company stated. McGranaghan has served as Chief Development Officer, where he has guided the company’s growth, professional development initiatives and strategic direction. As CEO, he will take on a more visible role, leading Wallace Real Estate into its next chapter while continuing the legacy of trusted service that has defined the company since 1936.

Longtime company Controller David B. Stewart, CPA has been named Chief Financial Officer, assuming the title in addition to his current responsibilities, according to a release. Stewart brings decades of financial expertise and leadership to the executive team and has been instrumental in the day-to-day oversight of Wallace’s Business Hub and Accounting Department for the past 20 years.

Continuing her role as Chief Operating Officer, Wallace Real Estate stated that Claudia Stallings remains a key member of the executive leadership team. Her operational leadership, industry insight, marketing direction, and dedication to agent success will continue to be vital as Wallace strengthens its position as a market leader.

As part of this transition, Jim Wallace and George Wallace, who have served as CFO and CEO respectively, will now assume the titles of Treasurer and Chairman of the Advisory Board, as stated in a release. As co-owners and longtime leaders of the company, the Wallaces will remain involved in an advisory and supportive capacity. Their influence and experience will continue to help shape the company’s strategic direction as trusted stewards of its legacy.

“These refinements reflect the strength and depth of our leadership team, clarifying the roles of our existing leaders. We believe Wallace Real Estate is positioned for continued success,” said Stallings. “We are incredibly grateful to Jim and George for their decades of leadership and are pleased that Andrew and Dave will continue to shape our future.”

For more information, visit http://wallacetn.com.