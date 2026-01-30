PropStream has announced the launch of PropStream Pros, its original video and podcast interview series, now available across all major streaming platforms, including YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Amazon Music. Designed to educate and support real estate professionals, PropStream Pros features candid, unscripted conversations focused on real-world experience, practical insights and long-term success in today’s market.

Season 1 of PropStream Pros brings together diverse voices from across the real estate industry, creating an open and unscripted space where professionals can learn from real experiences, the company stated. Each conversation reflects the many paths people take in real estate and highlights the lessons that come from learning, unlearning, and adapting in a changing market.

On the launch of the series, Burton Alicando, PropStream Product Specialist and host of PropStream Pros, said, “My hope is that PropStream Pros helps listeners see that their struggles, setbacks, and learning moments can become powerful assets in their real estate journey. At its core, this series is about showing the ‘real’ behind real estate and reminding people that growth, resilience, and persistence matter just as much as strategy or tools. I am thrilled with this release, and I want to thank the PropStream team for believing in this project and the guests for being willing to share their personal stories.”

PropStream stated that the series continues to explore how the Pros navigate challenges, overcome roadblocks, and find their own pathways forward. Conversations touch on the tools, decisions, and habits that support progress, while placing equal emphasis on mindset, perseverance, and long-term thinking.

“Education has always been a core part of PropStream’s mission. PropStream Pros reflects our commitment to supporting the real estate community by creating a space for honest conversations, shared experiences, and real-world insights,” said the company. “By making these discussions available across major streaming platforms, we are meeting professionals where they are and helping them learn from voices shaped by real market experience.”

In addition, Season 2 of PropStream Pros launched Jan. 15, the company noted, continuing the series with new conversations, perspectives, and insights from across the real estate industry.

Join the conversation today!