Above, Rob Cleapor.

Real estate is in the middle of massive consolidation.

Private equity, mega-franchises and roll-up strategies are reshaping the landscape at record speed. Brokerages are being absorbed. Local brands are disappearing. Decision-making is moving farther away from agents and the communities they serve and closer to corporate boardrooms.

The promise is efficiency and scale. The reality, too often, is higher overhead, thinner margins and operators carrying the weight of systems that no longer serve them.

At IVRE, we chose a different path.

Instead of building a brokerage around corporate expansion, we built one around people first, then designed profitability and scale as a byproduct of that commitment.

Recently, our financial software provider, AccountTECH, shared benchmarking data compiled by its CEO, Mark Blagdon. His study analyzed 2024 performance from approximately 180 brokerages nationwide, including both independents and franchise systems with reliable accounting records.

The findings were eye-opening:

Median gross profit margin across the industry: ~18.25%

Average net EBITDA margin: ~3.6%

Most large franchise brands operated below a 1.83% net profit margin

Independent brokerages averaged ~4.44%

When IVRE Franchisees performance was overlaid on the same dataset, we landed above the 75th percentile of all brokerages studied, with a net EBITDA margin between 4% and 4.5%, higher than every franchise in the analysis.

What matters most is how we achieved it.

Our gross profit margin averages around 10%, nearly eight points lower than the industry median. Yet we outperform at the bottom line. That’s not coincidence, it’s operating discipline.

We run lean by design:

Significantly lower office and occupancy costs

Lower wage and salary overhead

Minimal unnecessary corporate “fluff”

While many organizations are now scrambling to cut expenses under market pressure, often starting with payroll, our model was built this way from day one. We never believed agents or franchisees should subsidize bloated infrastructure. We never believed scale required excess and we never believed growth had to come at the expense of autonomy.

IVRE is proving you can scale a brokerage by removing what doesn’t serve the field, without sacrificing recruitment, retention or momentum.

That matters in a consolidating industry.

As ownership becomes increasingly concentrated and systems become more centralized, we’re moving in the opposite direction: Creating ownership-minded leaders, empowering local operators and keeping decision-making close to the communities we serve.

This isn’t about becoming the biggest brand in real estate.

It’s about building the strongest one, measured by sustainable profitability, empowered people and long-term impact. Consolidation may dominate headlines. But the future of brokerage belongs to models that respect operators, support agents and put humans before corporate balance sheets.

At IVRE, that future is already being built.

For more information, visit https://www.ironvalleyrealestate.com/.