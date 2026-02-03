The National Association of Realtors® (NAR) announced that applications are now open for its 2026 Good Neighbor Awards, a national program recognizing Realtors® who demonstrate exceptional dedication to volunteer service and create lasting, measurable impact in their communities.

“Service is at the heart of what it means to be a Realtor®,” says NAR President Kevin Brown. “The Good Neighbor Awards recognize members who strengthen neighborhoods, support families and help communities thrive through volunteer service. We are excited to see the nominations and celebrate the impact Realtors® are making every day.”

Five winners will each receive a $10,000 grant for their organization and be honored in November at NAR NXT, The REALTOR® Experience, in New Orleans. Additionally, five honorable mentions will each receive a $2,500 grant.

Since its launch in 2000, the Good Neighbor Awards have recognized more than 260 Realtors® for their volunteer efforts and contributed more than $1.5 million to Realtor®-led nonprofit organizations. Past winners have impacted communities across 43 states and Puerto Rico, as well as 17 countries worldwide. According to the 2025 NAR Member Profile, 68% of Realtors® volunteer in their communities—twice the rate of the typical American.

“The Good Neighbor Awards powerfully showcase the true heart of community commitment and the profound difference dedication achieves,” says Anna Marie Castiglioni, head of Realtor.com® Next. “Realtor.com® is deeply inspired by the passion of these Realtors®. We are proud to again be the primary sponsor of the Good Neighbor Awards, championing these worthy charities and amplifying the incredible impact these Realtors® create—an impact that reaches far beyond bringing people home.”

In addition to being the primary sponsor of the Good Neighbor Awards, Realtor.com® is an ongoing supporter of NAR’s REALTORS® Relief Foundation and the primary sponsor of the Fair Housing Champion Award.

Applications for the 2026 Good Neighbor Awards must be submitted by April 10, 2026. To be eligible, nominees must be an NAR member in good standing and should have made a significant impact as a volunteer for a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Nominees are selected for the award based on their community impact through volunteer work.

For more information, visit facts.realtor.