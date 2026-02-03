RISMedia, the leading information and news provider for the residential real estate industry, has announced its 2026 class of more than 300 Real Estate Newsmakers. Hailing from across the U.S., RISMedia’s ninth annual Newsmaker honorees represent those who made headlines for their commitment and contributions to the real estate industry in 2025, going the extra mile to positively impact their peers, colleagues, clients and the communities they serve.

As part of this year’s Newsmakers announcement, RISMedia also welcomes five exceptional industry leaders into its ninth annual Newsmakers Hall of Fame. These individuals were chosen for their longstanding commitment to going above and beyond to serve their companies and the real estate industry at large:



Richard Haggerty , CEO, OneKey® MLS, LLC

Mike Hickman , CEO Seven Gables Real Estate

Emmett Laffey , CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Laffey International Realty

Marki Lemons-Ryhal , Global Keynote Speaker, Real Estate AI Industry Expert, Author, ReMarkiTable LLC

Steve Morris , Founder & Chairman, EXIT Realty Corp. International

Demonstrating resilience and innovation were imperative to survive 2025’s challenging market conditions, and despite the many obstacles thrown in their path, this year’s Newsmakers found ways to not just survive but thrive.

“Through ongoing challenges in 2025, from economic uncertainty to changing rules and regulations, our Newsmakers served as shining examples of what it takes to succeed, come what may,” said RISMedia Founder and CEO John Featherston. “Our 2026 Real Estate Newsmakers demonstrated the dedication, ingenuity and integrity it takes to serve their companies, clients and communities at the highest level. They stand out as true professionals we all can look up to, and I extend my sincere congratulations to each and every one of them.”

RISMedia’s 2026 Real Estate Newsmakers are showcased in an online directory on RISMedia.com, and within the Spring issue of Real Estate magazine, in the following categories: Influencers, Trailblazers, Futurists, Achievers, Crusaders and Luminaries.

RISMedia will celebrate its 2026 Newsmakers throughout the year in ongoing editorial coverage. The 2026 Newsmakers Hall of Fame will be inducted at RISMedia’s Annual Awards Gala taking place on October 1 during the company’s 38th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange, September 30 – October 2, 2026, at the Fairmont Georgetown in Washington, D.C.

RISMedia’s 2026 Newsmakers is sponsored by:



American Home Shield

FIJI

RPR