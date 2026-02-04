Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate Gary Greene has announced the continuation of its relationship with Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, reinforcing the firm’s long-standing position as a locally owned market leader with national reach.

Founded in 1963, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene stated it continues to play a central role in shaping Houston’s residential real estate landscape and is consistently ranked as one of the top brokerages in the market with closed sales across more than 5,000 transactions.

“The Better Homes & Gardens brand is iconic because it has never stopped evolving,” said Ginger Wilcox, president of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate. “That same mindset defines BHGRE® and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene. The brokerage is recognized across the industry as a leader because they consistently redefine how real estate is delivered. This renewal is about building the next chapter of that legacy, together.

The brokerage is led by Mark Woodroof, local owner and CEO, whose leadership extends beyond the brokerage, according to a release. Woodroof currently serves as Chair of the Texas Real Estate Commission, following his appointment by Governor Greg Abbott, and has held leadership roles at the local, state and national levels within the real estate industry.

“Our success has always been rooted in local ownership, principled leadership, and a clear understanding that brokerages exist to serve agents, not the other way around,” said Woodroof. “Continuing our affiliation with Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate allows us to stay true to who we are while expanding the strategic tools, technology and scale our affiliated agents need to execute at the highest level.”

The brokerage stated that the continued affiliation with Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, within the Compass International Holdings family of brands, enhances its ability to deliver technology, insights and consumer trust—without compromising the local ownership and leadership that have defined Gary Greene for generations.

“Gary Greene has always led through change,” said Matt Woodroof, COO Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene. “From market cycles to industry disruption, we’ve built a brokerage designed to adapt, lead, and endure—while never losing sight of our responsibility to the agents and communities we serve.”

For more information, visit https://www.garygreene.com/.