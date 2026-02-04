PropStream has announced a new advertising partnership with the Tuesday app, giving real estate professionals a more integrated way to discover MLS listings and streamline lead generation.

Launched in 2025, Tuesday aims to modify the MLS experience with a mobile-first interface that allows agents to scroll listings, follow properties, receive price-change alerts and save favorite homes. As the first advertising partner available within the Tuesday app, PropStream enables agents to move from listing discovery to deeper property research, lead generation and marketing within a single workflow, the company states.

“The right technology helps agents move faster and work more efficiently,” says Brian Tepfer, president of PropStream. “Together, Tuesday and PropStream will help agents stay ahead of the curve by building stronger pipelines and access to rich property record insights, giving the ability to take action faster in today’s market.”

“We designed the Tuesday app to modernize the MLS experience with a mobile-first, scrollable way for agents to discover and track listings,” says Coleton Boyer, CEO of Tuesday. “PropStream takes that discovery further by providing deep property data, lead generation, and marketing tools. The alignment between our platforms creates a seamless workflow for agents from first scroll to closed deal.”



The Tuesday app is currently available to agents in California Regional MLS, NorthstarMLS and realMLS, with additional markets planned in the future. This partnership reflects PropStream’s continued commitment to expanding how agents access, analyze and act on real estate data as the industry evolves.

Click here to learn more about Tuesday’s mobile-first MLS experience.

For more information about PropStream visit www.propstream.com.