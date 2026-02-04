Ryan Schneider, the CEO who guided Anywhere Real Estate through significant industry challenges and strategic repositioning, has departed the company following the close of its acquisition by Compass in January.

The move was not publicly announced by Anywhere, but Schneider updated his LinkedIn profile to reflect his January exit.

Anywhere’s chief technology officer, Rudy Wolfs, also left the company in the wake of the transaction. Eric Chesin, Anywhere’s executive vice president and chief strategy officer, also marked his departure by updating his LinkedIn.

Anywhere Chief People Officer Tanya Reu-Narvaez publicly announced her role will continue through the acquisition. Similarly, Barri Rafferty, Anywhere’s former chief communications officer, updated her LinkedIn to reflect the continuation of her position at Compass.

Schneider’s tenure at the helm of the parent company—which operates Coldwell Banker, Century 21 Real Estate, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Sotheby’s International Realty, ERA Real Estate and Corcoran—spanned approximately eight years. He joined what was then known as Realogy in 2017 after spending 14 years in executive roles at Capital One.

Compass merger

The $1.6 billion acquisition by Compass, which closed in January, created a real estate powerhouse that has drawn both praise and scrutiny from industry observers.

Combined, the two companies command substantial market influence. According to an SEC filing, Anywhere will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Compass under the name Compass International Holdings, with current Compass chief executive Robert Reffkin serving as CEO and chairman.

Shortly after the acquisition, Reffkin announced that the new company would preserve the various Anywhere franchise brands.

“Each of our brands will continue to operate independently, supported by our extraordinarily talented employees, and strengthened by a shared platform that delivers tools and integrated services that simply aren’t possible in a standalone model,” he wrote on LinkedIn.