The 2026 REMAX R4® conference, the global real estate brand’s flagship event for business growth and international networking, will bring thousands of REMAX® affiliates together Feb. 22-25. This year’s event, with an emphasis on “One Global Network,” is designed to empower real estate agents with the insights, relationships and innovative tools they need to elevate their business in 2026 and beyond.

R4, which will be held at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, serves as the brand’s largest global gathering for its international network of affiliates of more than 145,000 agents in over 8,500 offices in more than 120 countries and territories, according to a release.

“Following a transformative year of innovation and bold strategies, the energy throughout the REMAX network is extremely high right now – and R4 attendees will experience it firsthand,” said REMAX CEO Erik Carlson. “With an incredible agenda of world-class speakers and mastermind sessions, R4 is where productive professionals come together to learn from one another, embrace new ideas, build lifelong relationships and position themselves for an exciting, rewarding future.”

REMAX stated that a renewed vision and forward momentum will provide the foundation of the 2026 R4 event, which is designed to deliver the best possible experience for today’s future-focused agents. From strategically tailored Learning Tracks to high-impact keynote speakers, R4 will blend proven models with fresh ideas, major announcements and meaningful enhancements.

Education sessions this year will cover important areas such as technology adoption, lead generation, business planning, consumer trends and leadership skills, according to a release. The REMAX leadership team will also cover recent enhancements and upcoming advancements to REMAX specific tools and platforms—including Marketing as a Service (MaaS), MAX AI, MAXRefer, MAXEngage and Lead Concierge.

This year’s lineup features an impressive roster of more than 125 industry thought leaders, change pioneers and global influencers, including:

Erik Carlson, CEO, RE/MAX Holdings

James Clear, #1 New York Times bestselling author of Atomic Habits

Brian Buffini, industry icon and chairman and CEO of Buffini & Company

Vanessa Van Edwards, behavioral researcher and bestselling author of Captivate: The Science of Succeeding with People

Ryan Estis, bestselling author, former fortune 500 chief revenue officer, and globally recognized sales and leadership expert

Elliot Eisenberg, Ph.D. and chief economist at GraphsandLaughs, LLC

Marc Davison, creative visionary and co-founder of 1000WATT

Michael Thorne, AI practitioner and team leader of Thorne Maisey Bonger Real Estate Group at REMAX Lifestyles Realty

“REMAX is committed to equipping agents with innovative solutions to help them stay at the forefront of the trends shaping real estate today,” said Carlson. “But even as technology makes the headlines, we know that the real estate experience is built on trust and human connection. So, our goal is to partner that innovation with the personal and professional service REMAX agents are known for – and R4 is where that happens.”

While attendees will have ample time for educational and entrepreneurial advancement, REMAX stated that R4 also features elements of entertainment including the R4 Fun Night—an exclusive REMAX concert featuring a three-time Grammy Award-winning band.

For more information, visit remaxevents.com/event/2026R4/home.