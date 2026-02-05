Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) has added Utility Connect to its Solutions Group program, expanding its roster of preferred business resources available to its global network of 550 real estate firms.

According to a release, Utility Connect is a nationwide platform that enables real estate professionals to provide moving services to buyers and renters through a concierge service. The company helps coordinate the logistics of setting up essential home services, such as gas, electricity, internet, TV, security, movers and insurance, so clients can focus on settling into their new homes.

“Our relationship with LeadingRE is built on a shared commitment to excellence, innovation, and delivering exceptional value to our clients,” says Russell Ausseresses, Utility Connect’s chief strategy officer. “Being aligned with this global network of market-leading independent brokerages allows us to collaborate, learn, and grow together, ensuring we stay at the forefront of the real estate industry. We deeply value this relationship and the opportunities it creates for both our team and our clients.”

LeadingRE says the addition of Utility Connect strengthens its ability to support members with tools that elevate the overall client experience.

“Utility Connect allows LeadingRE members to help clients manage essential utility connections seamlessly as part of the move,” says Jim Psyhogios, LeadingRE’s vice president of strategic engagement. “It’s a simple way for agents to add value, reduce friction, and enhance the overall client experience.”

Learn more about Utility Connect at UtilityConnect.net.

Learn more about Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® at LeadingRE.com.