Lone Wolf Technologies has launched the Lone Wolf API Portal, a centralized platform designed to accelerate integrations and expand connectivity across the Lone Wolf Foundation, its cloud-based ecosystem for real estate.

The new API Portal provides brokers, teams, agents and technology partners with secure access to Lone Wolf’s application programming interfaces (APIs), enabling them to connect existing systems, automate workflows and create a more unified, data-driven operating environment, according to a release.

“Real estate has operated in disconnected systems for too long,” says Aaron Kardell, GM, Innovation and Strategic Partnerships at Lone Wolf. “The Lone Wolf API Portal changes that. We’re empowering our clients and partners to innovate faster, integrate smarter, and deliver meaningful outcomes for the industry without friction or limitations.”

For brokerages and agents, the API Portal is intended to reduce manual data entry and system fragmentation by allowing information to flow more seamlessly across platforms, Lone Wolf explains. Users can maintain control of their data with enterprise-grade security and granular access controls while integrating preferred third-party tools or custom solutions. The portal also helps extend the value of existing investments by enabling direct connections between Foundation and commonly used tools such as CRM, CMA, transaction management and e-signature platforms.

“I’ve been doing integrations for 25 years, and this was easily in the top 25% of service and experience I’ve ever had.” noted Dan Cvitanovich, founder and CEO of Contract Confirmed, praising his experience integrating the new system. “We were live within two weeks and onboarding clients a month later, a lot faster than what I expected. It was wonderful.”

For technology partners and developers, the API Portal offers standardized documentation, consistent API design and enterprise authentication to support secure, scalable integrations. Lone Wolf positions the portal as more than a data-syncing tool, emphasizing its potential to enable smarter workflows, reduce friction and improve outcomes for customers. Partners also gain visibility within Lone Wolf’s broader ecosystem of solutions used by thousands of brokerages nationwide.



The Lone Wolf API Portal is now available to customers and integration partners, with both free and paid access based on the use case.

For more information, visit https://www.lwolf.com/api-portal.