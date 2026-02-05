Real estate portal Redfin, a part of Rocket Companies, has announced “The Great American Home Search”–a contest kicking off from a Superbowl commercial on Sunday that offers the opportunity for players to win a home valued at more than $1 million. Players must download or update the Redfin app to participate in this scavenger-hunt-style promotion.



The search begins at 8 p.m. ET, moments after Rocket and Redfin’s Superbowl spot airs on Feb. 8. Over the following 48 hours, Redfin will release six app-exclusive prompts that guide players to the million-dollar home, which appears directly in the commercial. By using Redfin’s search tools and filters, players will embark on a hunt within the app; the winner is the first eligible participant to solve all six clues and identify the home, a release noted.



“Today’s consumers across every demographic are seeking meaning and participation, not just messages,” said Jonathan Mildenhall, chief marketing officer of Rocket Companies. “To deliver real impact and justify an investment as significant as the Big Game, brands must create experiences that invite people in, spark belief, and earn attention through action.



“At Rocket, we hold ourselves to a never-been-done-before standard, rooted in generosity and cultural relevance,” Mildenhall added. “The Great American Home Search is not just an activation. It’s an idea big enough to change the life of one American family, help create generational wealth, and remind the country what home ownership can still mean.”



The Great American Home Search was designed to engage audiences beyond simply watching an ad, the company stated. Redfin partnered with Trevor Rainbolt, the world’s largest geography and geoguessing creator, to design the game’s clues. Drawing on his ability to identify locations from small details, Rainbolt helped craft prompts that challenge internet sleuths while remaining approachable for first-time players, the release noted.



The experience builds on the message first introduced in Rocket and Redfin’s Big Game teaser, featuring Lady Gaga performing Fred Rogers’ timeless theme song, “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” The campaign reframes the timely topic of neighborliness as a modern civic value and extends that message beyond advertising into action.



Redfin says the campaign is grounded in a reality many Americans know well: Homeownership has become harder to achieve and confidence in the journey has eroded. Rocket and Redfin said they designed the Great American Home Search to reignite aspiration while continuing to focus on making the path to homeownership clearer and more accessible for everyday buyers with things like Rocket preferred pricing and technology innovations.



Learn more here and visit Redfin.com/The-Great-American-Home-Search for official rules, how to participate, prize details and requirements.