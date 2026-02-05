January 2026 saw an enormous winter snowstorm sweep across the United States, one that surely left a few canceled open houses in its wake. While all of the snow likely hasn’t melted away just yet, you can’t delay your business for a whole season. If you handle it right, you can still host a perfect open house even during a white winter.

When it gets cold and blustery, there’s nowhere you’d rather be than inside a warm and comfortable house. So, now is a perfect time to show off to prospects why this house is just the place they’d want to be during future winters. There’s no incorrect season to sell a home, it’s just a matter of the right preparation.

Have flexibility in scheduling

While canceling all listings or showings during winter is not feasible, you must still have flexibility to accommodate the winter weather. Be prepared to reschedule the open house at short notice if a forecast promises weather that’ll freeze the roads and prevent travel.

Consider being proactive and scheduling a “back-up date” ahead of time whenever you schedule an open house. If an RSVP cancels on you or doesn’t show, be aware the weather might’ve played a role—don’t treat them as disinterested just yet without a follow-up.

Ice melt salt is your friend

You definitely don’t want yourself, or any visitors, to slip and break something when trying to get to the open house. It goes without saying but a bucket full of ice-melting salt is a must-have for prepping a winter open house. If the house has a walkway or steps, scan carefully for ice and use the melt well before the showing time. Double checking if the ice has melted won’t hurt either.

There is the risk of concrete damage to consider, though; you don’t want to diminish the property you’re trying to sell for your client, after all. Being strategic with the placement of the ice salt is one way to minimize possible damage. Experts also say that using a melt made with magnesium chloride is less damaging to concrete rather than a sodium chloride melt.

Keeping the house free of snow, salt and mud



Bringing along a few supplies like a boot tray, absorbent mats, some paper towels, mop and portable wet/dry vacuum is a smart tactic to prevent home shoppers from tracking the wintery mix of snow, salt and dirt inside your show-ready listing. Having a strict “shoes-off” rule as visitors enter should be implemented and providing disposable booties is a nice extra touch for visitors who will be walking through every room and one your clients will appreciate.

A warm house is a welcoming one

If open house visitors are coming in from the cold, then you’ll want the house to feel warm. It won’t just make them more comfortable in the moment, it’ll reassure them that this house can keep them warm in winters ahead. At the same time, don’t overheat the house. You want it to be toasty, not a furnace, and you can probably gauge what’s too hot by walking the house yourself.

If the home has a fireplace, it might be tempting to light that and add to the coziness; the house can warm you the old fashioned way. At the same time, remember that it’s never wise to leave a fire unattended. If you want the image of a fire burning without any safety risk, you can stream a video of a fireplace in a living room television.

Make sure the house has proper lighting

Winter doesn’t just leave snow and ice on the ground, it’s also the season when days shorten and get darker. Just as you don’t want the house to be as cold as the outside, you don’t want potential buyers being reminded of winter dreariness. So, roll up the shades and/or part the blinds to let as much natural light in as winter will allow. If there are any windowless rooms or areas the light isn’t reaching, setting up an extra lamp or two might be the way to go.