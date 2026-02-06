Revenues at Move, operator of Realtor.com®, were $143 million in Q2, a 10% increase from the prior year, driven by premium offerings, audience share gains and expansion in growth adjacencies, according to the company, which operates on a July 1 to June 30 fiscal year. News Corporation, which includes Realtor.com under its corporate umbrella, on Feb. 5 reported solid financial results for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2025.

Realtor.com CEO Damian Eales expressed delight not only with the numbers, but with its standing against competitors.

“In our fiscal second quarter, Realtor.com delivered exceptional results,” he said in a statement emailed to RISMedia. “According to the independent industry measure, Comscore, we drove 3.4 times the visit share of Homes.com and 2.3 times Redfin, while rapidly catching Zillow by closing more than half the visit share gap over the past 18 months. We remained No. 1 in audience engagement, the measure we consider most associated with buyer intent. At 4.8 visits per unique visitor we are materially ahead of our closest competitors.”

Eales credited the successful showing with being a part of News Corp.

“We expertly leverage trusted brands—including The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, MarketWatch, The Sun U.S., The New York Post, and most recently, the California Post—to strategically extend our brand and content reach to generate high-intent buyers for the listings on our site.

“In the most prolonged housing slump in our company’s history and amid unprecedented competition, Realtor.com again demonstrated that growth comes from staying focused on the needs of our customers and the industry. We are putting the customer first by simplifying discovery and leveraging Artificial Intelligence so consumers can easily connect with professionals. We are delivering REALTORS an enhanced premium value proposition through our RealPro Select program and broadening the ability for all REALTORS to access our audience through our online store. We are executing exceptionally in our growth businesses, most particularly our seller business which is delivering the highest intent audience in the industry to listing agents.”

Eales noted that after having grown revenue by 9% year-over-year in Q1, there was a 10% year-over-year revenue growth in Q2, the 5th consecutive quarter of such growth.

“We are delighted to report excellent second quarter results with both revenue and profitability growth accelerating from the prior quarter, and we see favorable signs for the second half of our fiscal year,” said News Corporation Chief Executive Robert Thomson. “Revenues increased 6% to $2.4 billion for the quarter and profitability improved by a robust 9%. The second quarter results were driven by sustained growth at Dow Jones and Digital Real Estate Services, which both achieved double-digit profit growth and have started the calendar year strongly. Given the current trajectory of our core drivers, we believe prospects for the third quarter are auspicious.”

News Corp Q2 highlights



(The company operates on a July 1 to June 30 fiscal year)