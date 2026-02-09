Redfin has announced the launch of a new app within the AI platform ChatGPT, which offers consumers a way to access its listings and explore neighborhood information, data and market insights using conversational language.

Redfin explains that through its app in ChatGPT, users can ask specific housing questions and refine their search over time without repeatedly entering filters or criteria. For example, a prospective home buyer can ask about homes within a certain budget in a specific city, then follow up with questions about neighborhoods, commute times, school districts or recent price trends, all through natural dialogue.

“This launch of a Redfin app in ChatGPT is our way of making home search easier and better as more people use AI platforms to get important information,” says Ariel Dos Santos, Redfin senior vice president of Product and Design. “We believe this additional entry point into our listings and data will make home searchers’ lives easier, and the experience aligns with our goal of making home search less about filters and more conversational.”

The integration builds on Redfin’s broader strategy to make home search feel more natural across its platforms, a release noted. In November, Redfin introduced conversational search on Redfin.com, allowing users to ask questions in plain language rather than relying solely on traditional filters. That capability is now also available on Redfin’s iOS app. Redfin enables an ongoing, back-and-fourth conversation directly within the search bars on its website and mobile app, which is designed to make it easier for users to adjust criteria as needed.

