FirstTeam®—a member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®—has announced the next phase of its national expansion with the launch of its first Arizona office. FirstTeam Scottsdale, which will be led by former Sotheby’s Global Real Estate Advisor Janelle Flaherty in partnership with Designated Broker, Dan Peden, marks a strategic entry into the Southwest.

Flaherty said the company’s unique ownership model was a deciding factor in her joining the brokerage.

“Joining FirstTeam® allows me to truly own and grow my business, while still having access to the leadership, infrastructure, and marketing needed to compete at the highest level,” said Flaherty. “As consolidation reshapes the industry, FirstTeam® offers the rare combination of independent autonomy and enterprise-level support, which was exactly what I was looking for at this stage of my career.”

Flaherty stated she graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor’s degree in marketing and became a licensed agent a few months later. She began serving commercial and residential clients in 2006. After years of real estate being a part-time career, she became a career agent in 2019, finding her niche assisting clients in the equestrian community with their real estate needs, including but not limited to horse property throughout the state.

Peden will focus on commercial properties, development and luxury properties, the brokerage stated.

“Luxury buyers and sellers gravitate toward brands with a proven reputation and a clear point of view, and FirstTeam® delivers both,” said Peden. “Their Behind the Agent™ philosophy, paired with sophisticated, nimble marketing and direct access to leadership, creates a powerful platform for agents looking to serve high-end clients.”

“Our expansion into Arizona represents an important next step in our national growth strategy,” said Michele Harrington, CEO of FirstTeam®. “This new office strengthens our presence in the Southwest and allows us to bring our agent-first model to a dynamic and growing market.”

FirstTeam®, which has more than 52 offices and over 2,300 sales agents, announced the start of its national expansion in April 2025 and now has offices in California, Idaho and Washington.

Anna Bennett, VP of Business Development, said the brokerage’s expansion into Arizona showcases the proven success of the ownership model. “Our Community Offices model provides a communicative and collaborative environment focused on offering unparalleled support to agents looking to develop their careers. Expanding into Arizona allows us to bring our agent-first platform to a new market and support more agents and teams who are ready to grow their businesses and build meaningful, long-term careers.”

Lauren Henss, Vice President of Marketing & Strategic Initiatives, emphasized the company’s agent-first focus: “Our transformative Behind the Agent™ philosophy is more than just a campaign; it’s a movement. We believe the best agents are built through intentional partnerships, custom strategies, innovation, and support. Everything we do is designed to meet our agents where they are and support them so they can grow stronger businesses. We don’t build rosters, we build careers.”

For more information, visit https://firstteam.com/.