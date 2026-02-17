Fathom Realty has announced its appointment of Stephanie Verderose as vice president of Growth, a newly created leadership role designed to strengthen agent production, attraction, retention and community development across the company. Verderose will report directly to Lori Muller, president of Fathom Realty.

A respected real estate executive, speaker, trainer and Senior Certified Coach with Workman Success Systems, Verderose brings 39 years of industry experience, according to a release. Since beginning her career in 1987, she has built a reputation for operational excellence, relationship-driven leadership and measurable business growth.

Throughout her career, from agent to broker-owner and franchisee, Verderose stated she has led multiple real estate offices, building strong cultures, scalable systems and high-performing teams. Her leadership philosophy centers on accountability, vision and production-based results, with a focus on long-term profitability and leadership development.

“My leadership philosophy has always been centered on expanding teams and maximizing their productivity,” says Verderose. “Success is built through strong systems, intentional coaching and a community that empowers agents. While launching Partner Real Estate, we recognized that Elevate and the Fathom Realty platform were already years ahead in technology and innovation. With great leadership and a model designed for opportunity and scalability, I’m excited to work alongside driven professionals to build something extraordinary together.”

Previously, Verderose spent 21 years with EXIT Realty Corp., where she earned multiple honors including Broker of the Year and led her office to Top Office and Franchise of the Year awards in New Jersey, as stated in a release. She has earned numerous additional industry accolades and professional designations throughout her career.

A licensed real estate instructor in New Jersey and director of the Real Estate IQ Academy, Fathom stated that Verderose combines operational leadership with a background in advertising and marketing. She works with agents and brokerage leaders to strengthen brand positioning, expand market presence and increase profitability. As a Senior Certified Coach with Workman Success Systems, she has coached brokers and teams nationwide, delivering structured accountability systems and leadership strategies designed to help organizations scale efficiently in evolving markets.

Muller noted that the role was intentionally created to align with Verderose’s expertise.

“I’ve had the privilege of working closely with Stephanie for over 18 years and can say with confidence that this role was created intentionally around what she does best—driving growth, strengthening agent retention and building meaningful communities,” says Muller. “At Fathom, we are building on our strong foundation while elevating the agent and consumer experience through enhanced service and technology-powered support that keeps the agent-consumer relationship at the heart of every transaction.”

