Second Century Ventures (SCV), the the strategic investment arm of the National Association of Realtors® (NAR) announced a strategic partnership with Advanced Real Estate Services (ADRES), the technology arm supporting real estate transformation across Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, ADGM (Abu Dhabi Global Market) and other UAE partners.

This alliance formalizes SCV’s role as a strategic innovation partner within one of the world’s fastest-growing real estate economies and significantly expands its footprint across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

SCV operates REACH, the global real estate technology scale-up program focused on companies driving innovation across the property ecosystem. The partnership follows the official launch of the inaugural REACH Middle East cohort—a select group of high-growth companies chosen to accelerate innovation across the regional real estate value chain.

Together, the debut of the REACH Middle East program and the ADRES partnership signal a major acceleration of SCV’s presence in the region, where more than $3 trillion in giga-projects and large-scale urban developments are currently underway.

Under the agreement, SCV may serve as a strategic advisor to future innovation forums and initiatives, helping guide the identification, evaluation and deployment of emerging technologies that support smart city infrastructure and next-generation urban development. The collaboration also explores the creation of controlled pilot environments designed to fast-track the adoption of advanced solutions, including digital twins, AI-driven valuation tools and other frontier technologies.

These initiatives are expected to provide SCV portfolio companies with unique opportunities to test, scale and localize solutions within government- and private-sector projects across the MENA region.

“Second Century Ventures has always been focused on defining the future of the world’s largest asset class,” says Dave Garland, managing partner of Second Century Ventures and REACH. “Our alliance with ADRES is a powerful expression of that mission. By building a bridge between our global portfolio and Abu Dhabi’s visionary leadership, we are opening a significant new market for our companies while supporting the UAE’s digital transformation agenda. We are not just watching the future of real estate unfold in the Middle East—we are helping to design and deliver it.”

“To achieve our ambitions for digital excellence and urban efficiency, we need partners who truly understand the global pulse of innovation,” says Moath Maqbol, general manager of ADRES. “Second Century Ventures brings unmatched domain expertise and a proven record of identifying technologies that create real value. We look forward to working closely with their team and portfolio companies to import, adapt, and implement solutions that will drive measurable benefits for investors, developers, government stakeholders, and residents across the region.”

