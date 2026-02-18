OneKey® MLS has announced a new partnership with Broker Public Portal to power the consumer home search experience on OneKeyMLS.com, marking the next phase of its long-term strategy to increase value for participants and subscribers.

Through the collaboration, OneKey® MLS will deliver a consumer-facing platform designed to reinforce the integrity of MLS data, protect broker and seller choice and create direct engagement opportunities between buyers and listing brokerages, the MLS said.

“For OneKey® MLS, this is about building durable, practical value for the professionals who rely on us every day,” says Richard Haggerty, CEO of OneKey® MLS. “This next phase of our strategy ensures that our consumer-facing experience not only reflects the integrity of MLS data, but also actively supports our participants by helping connect buyers directly with listing brokerages.”

Broker Public Portal was founded through a collaboration between real estate brokerage and MLS organizations to provide a national consumer search platform owned and governed by the real estate industry. Its technology prioritizes accurate MLS data, fair display standards and direct broker attribution, without an advertising-driven business model.

“At its core, Broker Public Portal exists to deliver a consumer search experience grounded in MLS data and powered by the professionals who create it,” says Dan Troup, CEO of Broker Public Portal. “Our partnership with OneKey® MLS brings that vision to life—trusted information, broker attribution, and technology designed for how consumers actually search today.”

OneKey® MLS says as part of the agreement, its listings will also appear on Cribio, Broker Public Portal’s national consumer home search platform, expanding exposure for participants across an industry-owned channel. Brokers and sellers will retain the ability to opt out of displaying listings in Cribio, preserving choice and control.

OneKey® MLS says its platform represents an evolution in MLS-driven consumer search, pairing modern search capabilities with MLS governance, data accuracy and direct pathways for brokers to connect with buyers.

For more information, visit www.onekeymls.com.