Rayse has announced a new partnership with OneKey® MLS that will make its agent value and transparency platform available to more than 43,000 Realtors® across the New York metropolitan area. Through the agreement, OneKey® MLS members serving Long Island, Manhattan, the Hudson Valley and surrounding markets will gain access to tools and education designed to help agents clearly communicate their value, strengthen client trust and reinforce their role throughout the transaction process, a release noted.

Rayse says the partnership with OneKey® MLS, the largest Realtor®-run MLS in New York State and one of the most competitive real estate markets in the country, reflects a shared commitment to helping agents articulate their value more effectively, build trust earlier in client relationships and differentiate themselves through transparent, value-driven engagement.

“We’re excited to bring Rayse to OneKey® MLS members at the start of 2026,” says Christian Dwiggins, CEO of Rayse. “Agents do essential work every day, and our goal is to make that value visible. Rayse is about helping agents show their impact and communicate it in ways that clients actually understand and appreciate. Partnering with OneKey® MLS, with its large footprint and strategic importance in the Northeast, gives us the opportunity to deliver that value at scale.”

The launch builds on Rayse’s education-led engagement strategy with MLS partners nationwide. Recent Rayse Masterclasses featuring industry leaders such as Ricky Carruth and Tristan Ahumada generated more than 8,000 registrations and over 3,000 live attendees, underscoring strong demand for practical, agent-first education focused on measurable results, the company says.

Rayse says its Masterclass services play a central role in the MLS partnerships by:



Helping agents clearly articulate their value to clients

Establishing expectations for modern communication throughout the transaction

Driving adoption through practical education rather than feature promotion

“MLS partnerships succeed when membership benefits align with the real needs of agents,” Dwiggins added. “Our approach is designed to support day‐to‐day workflows and reinforce transparency and trust—the bedrock of lasting client relationships.”

As part of the rollout, the release notes OneKey® MLS members will gain full access to the Rayse platform along with co-branded educational programming. Future Masterclasses will continue to support adoption and engagement, reinforcing Rayse’s agent-centric approach and providing practical strategies members can immediately apply in their businesses.

For more information about Rayse, visit www.rayse.com. For more information about OneKey® MLS, visit www.corporate.onekeymls.com.