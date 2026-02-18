As we watch the Olympic champions competing right now in Milan, it’s hard not to be in awe.

The world is tuned in. The spotlight is bright. The stakes are high.

And as I watch these athletes take the ice, I feel that same fire. The same admiration. The same realization that what we’re witnessing is far more than athletic performance.

It’s a masterclass in courage, passion, resilience, belief and the power of a unified team behind every individual on that stage.

And I can’t help but think… this is real estate.

The unexpected falls

Ice skating is such a beautiful sport. Elegant outfits. Delightful choreography. Effortless-looking jumps, spins and calculated landings. But anyone who’s ever stepped onto the ice, especially at a competitive level, knows the truth. It’s slippery out there and easy to fall.

Even the best figure skaters in the world will fall. While falling in the moment is unexpected, the act of falling in competition is expected.

Skaters can chalk this up to a difficult element, nerves, timing, “ice snakes,” or even something as simple as that tricky toe pick. When it happens, you’ve got to get up fast to stay on pace with your program and keep the momentum. And your mindset? It’s either GAME OVER or you continue to dance to the music. It’s a choice.

Real estate is no different.

Real estate professionals everywhere know the hard truth that deals you’ve worked on for weeks, sometimes months, can fall apart at the closing table. Clients change their minds. Markets shift. Interest rates move. What seemed like a sure thing suddenly isn’t so sure.

The fall feels unexpected, but in this business it’s inevitable.

The difference between amateurs and professionals isn’t whether they fall. It’s what they do next. It’s the unstoppable mindset that separates those who retreat from those who rise.

Get up fast or lose the music

In skating, there’s an unspoken rule. If you fall, you bounce up immediately. You don’t have time to replay it in your head or wonder why. You have seconds before the music and your program go on without you.

If you stay down too long, you lose more than points. You lose momentum.

And here’s the truth most people don’t want to hear. Every fall in life presents a decision. It’s either game over or you continue with the music. These falls will happen regardless of your thoughtful plans, but a shift in mindset can change the entire outcome.

Professionals choose to be unbreakable. They don’t deny the fall. They refuse to let it define them.

‍It’s slippery out there so train differently

No elite skater trains only at the perfect time of day, on the perfect sheet of ice, with the perfect people surrounding them.

They train for unpredictability.

They know that when it comes time to compete, the ice could be choppy, the conditions imperfect, the pressure intense and the margin for error razor thin.

So they commit to fundamentals. They repeat their elements until execution becomes instinct. They strengthen not just their bodies, but their mindset. They visualize success. They prepare to be unshakeable under pressure.

That is the difference between hoping you won’t fall and knowing you can rise.

The ‘UNbrokerage’ difference

At Realty ONE Group, we don’t promise a fall-free career. That’s not real. And it’s not how greatness is built.

What we offer is something far more powerful.

Support when things get shaky. Systems that help agents regain balance. Leadership that understands the pressure. A “COOLTURE” that doesn’t judge the fall but celebrates the comeback.

As part of the “UNBrokerage,” agents are surrounded by professionals who are united in purpose and unapologetic about their ambition. We believe in being unstoppable together.

The fall doesn’t define you. The comeback does.

We know it’s slippery out there.

The real question is this. When you fall, will you quit, or will you keep dancing to the music?

At Realty ONE Group International, we celebrate an agent’s rise, resilience and ultimate success.

‍Learn more about the UNBrokerage and what it means to build an UNlimited future here.