The National Association of Realtors® (NAR) has announced the launch of a new consumer campaign, More Than Opening Doors, under its strategic platform Right by You national advertising campaign.

Directed by Sophia Ray of Academy Films, the new campaign from NAR aims to elevate and differentiate its members by showcasing their commitment to a Code of Ethics that puts their clients first, and gain expertise and professionalism, which ultimately protects their clients. The campaign was developed in partnership with agency-of-record Uncommon Creative Studio.

With homebuyers continuing to face soaring home prices, uncertain interest rates, and an industry often perceived as opaque and confusing, NAR says the value of professional guidance and expertise matters more than ever, especially on a purchase which may be the largest financial transaction a homebuyer may ever make.

“One key pillar of NAR’s strategic plan is to reaffirm the Realtor® brand as a trusted symbol of expertise, integrity and reliable service for consumers,” says Nykia Wright, chief executive officer of NAR. “This year’s campaign educates consumers and differentiates NAR’s members as the gold standard in the industry, while at the same time helping members feel the full support of their NAR membership.”

On a broader scale, the new consumer campaign is part of its larger strategic plan to modernize the organization and transform the member experience following the past few years of tumult where the ‘Realtor®’ brand has been associated with scandals and lawsuits and the home-buying process has had to incorporate the historic rule changes to real estate practice that came out of the NAR settlement.

More Than Opening Doors strategically amplifies NAR’s promise that its members will do Right by You, a release from NAR claimed.

Developed in partnership with Uncommon Creative Studio, the return of Right by You is a cornerstone of NAR’s broader strategic plan to enhance value for members, consumers and the industry, the organization says. The platform re-centers NAR’s focus on serving its members, strengthening trust and driving sustainable growth.

Strategically, the platform operates on multiple levels: NAR serves its members effectively, just as agents who are Realtors® serve their clients. This clear alignment has been key in strengthening brand perception and reinforcing their reputation for ethical, trusted partnerships, according to NAR.

NAR Chief Marketing Officer Bennett Richardson says the real estate industry is experiencing an unprecedented moment of change and disruption and their new campaign is designed to meet that moment.

“NAR must educate homebuyers and sellers about the value of working with a Realtor® through stories that are authentic to both the anxiety of buying a property and the peace of mind that comes from working with a trusted professional,” he says. “We’re excited for the More Than Opening Doors campaign to show consumers just how much happens on their behalf behind the scenes.”

The campaign highlights several ways Realtors® add value during the buying process beyond finding properties, such as managing negotiations, leveraging their network to keep to important timelines, coordinating between multiple stakeholders and navigating complex regulations, among others.

Key campaign spots include:

The One – demonstrates just some of the work and know-how needed to safeguard the client’s wish to add an addition.

The Closing – keeping the transaction on track to close on time.

The Negotiation – highlighting a REALTOR® agent using smart negotiation tactics and collaboration to secure clients the best deal.

Arcade – focusing on commercial real estate, illustrating how an agent who is a REALTOR® evaluates hurdles from signage regulations to utility requirements, to help their client find a home for their new business

NAR shares that the campaign is also powered by a media strategy led by Havas Media Network that identifies first-time homebuyers and prioritizes high-value segments based on real-time behaviors and intent signals. The fully integrated campaign spans video, audio, social, digital, search and out-of-home, ensuring consistent storytelling and optimized frequency across all consumer touchpoints.

Premium streaming video will deliver mass reach with precise targeting, running on platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Peacock and YouTube, where audience attention is highest, NAR says, with relevant audio engaging audiences on Spotify, iHeart, SiriusXM, and popular podcasts such as SmartLess and Stuff You Should Know.

On social, the campaign will also expand across Facebook, Instagram, Reddit and TikTok.



To view the ads and learn more about the campaign, visit https://www.nar.realtor/right-by-you.