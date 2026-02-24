iBuyer Offerpad released its Q4/year-end financial results Monday, which included generating $114.1 million in revenue with 312 sold homes, a 34.5% YoY decline.

The company says its results reflect its continued execution within a disciplined operating model built to perform in a market constrained by housing affordability and inventory challenges and limited seller liquidity.

Analysts questioned Offerpad’s strategies to counteract the housing market’s constraints and the company’s plans to achieve profitability in the coming years during a Feb. 23 earnings call. Executives responded by outlining their focus on operational improvements and market adaptation strategies.

“In 2025, we evolved into a fully integrated, four-solution platform,” said Brian Bair, chairman and CEO. “That evolution reflects how sellers engage today. They want options, clarity and flexibility. By expanding our platform and strengthening our operating framework, we have positioned the company to scale more consistently and support our objective of exiting 2026 at approximately 1,000 transactions per quarter.”

Bair noted that Offerpad is able to do well even when market conditions are not optimal.

“Friction creates opportunities for platforms that can step into that gap,” he said. “That’s where Offerpad is designed to perform. We purchase homes at approximately $370,000 median price, which is right in the heart of affordability for first-time and middle-income buyers. In 2025, we invested an average of $25,000 per home in targeted repairs and renovations, and we delivered move-in ready, mortgage-eligible homes in established neighborhoods where supply is often limited. We’re not just facilitating transactions.”

“We’re solving a fundamental market problem, expanding access to quality, move-in ready housing at price points where demand is strongest and supply remains constrained. Our priority in 2025 was not volume, it was readiness.”

Bair pointed out that in 2026 Offerpad has a streamlined portfolio, limited aged exposure and embedded market-to-market strength across the majority of its assets. Additionally, he added, Offerpad moderated capital deployment, while demand did not moderate.

“Top-of-funnel engagement remained consistent,” he said. “Just in the past few months, from November through January, signed contracts doubled, up 102%, reflecting stronger downstream execution.”

“We enter 2026 with a structurally lower cost base, improved capital flexibility and multiple monetization pathways,” said CFO Peter Knaq. “That combination allows incremental volume to translate more directly into margin improvement as activity progresses within our operating framework.”

Following the prepared remarks, an investor asked about how AI might impact Offerpad going forward.

“AI is such a powerful tool,” replied Bair. “I’m excited about a lot of different areas. Specifically the real estate operations, what we’re working on there as far as pricing sensitivity. We have 10 years of data that we can pull from property inspections to likely sellers. It’s just phenomenal what AI can do with that.

“We’re seeing some really good impact through AI voice-scheduling inspections. We schedule hundreds and thousands of inspections throughout the year. With the ability of AI voice, we can now schedule inspections and our call center people can ask questions about where they are in the process.”

Another investor question concerned talk about the government restricting institutional investors from purchasing single-family homes. Bair was asked how that would impact Offerpad, saying his company was “watching it closely.”

“We own homes short-term; that is the mission of our company from day one,” he said. “From an Offerpad Solutions perspective, we buy, renovate and sell homes, and put a better home on the market within a very short period of time.

“We have long-term investors, which think of the rental, rental fund, and we have short-terms. On the short-term side, think of more fix and flips to partners that will have a different kind of cash, cash buyers or a cash offer for the seller. They will get 80% of the money up front and then be able to share some of the upside. From the long-term investment side, obviously, we are watching that closely, but what we have focused on the last year is adding a different array of cash buyers in there.”

The company’s stock was volatile in trading early Tuesday, rising briefly before falling around 6%.