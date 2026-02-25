The Broker Public Portal—the industry-led initiative formed by brokerages and multiple listing services (MLSs) to deliver a transparent, accurate and consumer-first national MLS home search experience—has announced its officially seated 2026 Board of Managers.

The Broker Public Portal stated that the 2026 Board represents a powerful cross-section of brokerage and MLS leadership from across the country.

“Our Board is made up of leaders who understand that the future of home search belongs to the industry itself,” said Dan Troup, CEO of Broker Public Portal. “When brokers and MLSs work together around transparency and the Fair Display Guidelines, we create something stronger than any third-party portal. We create trust. The 2026 Board is focused on accelerating that momentum.”

The officially seated 2026 Broker Public Portal Board of Managers includes:

Pat Shea, Windermere Signature Properties – Chair

Shelley Specchio, MIBOR REALTOR® Association – Vice Chair

M.E. Cook, Keller Williams Realty – Secretary

Michael Barbaro, REDWITH – Treasurer

Melissa King, OneKey MLS – At Large

AnneMarie DeCatsye, Canopy MLS

Ashley Dane, RE/MAX of Michigan

Charlie Hunt, Hunt Real Estate

Chris Raveis, William Raveis Real Estate

Christina Pappas, The Keyes Company

Dana Strandmo, HomeServices of America

Dennis Cestra Jr., Howard Hanna Real Estate Services

Fran Broude, Compass

Merri Jo Cowen, Stellar MLS

RJ Long, Coldwell Banker Prime Properties

The Board was formally approved during BPP’s January 2026 meeting and will serve throughout the 2026 calendar year, according to a release.

As the Broker Public Portal continues expanding the reach of its flagship consumer platform, Cribio.com, the Board stated it will guide strategic growth initiatives, strengthen broker and MLS alignment, and reinforce the standards that distinguish BPP’s approach in the marketplace.

“Our mission hasn’t changed,” Troup added. “Consumers deserve a home search experience built on accuracy, transparency, and direct-from-the-source data. The work we’re doing in 2026 builds on more than a decade of collaboration. And we’re just getting started.”

For more information, visit https://brokerpublicportal.com/.