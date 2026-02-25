Above, Richard Gibbens



Intermountain MLS (IMLS), Idaho’s largest multiple listing service with nearly 7,000 subscribers, has announced the appointment of Richard Gibbens as its new chief executive officer, effective March 30, 2026.



Gibbens most recently served as chief executive officer of Bluegrass REALTORS® in Kentucky, where he led strategic modernization initiatives, strengthened broker collaboration and advanced data and technology capabilities. Prior to that role, he served as executive director of Southwest MLS with Greater Albuquerque Association of REALTORS® in New Mexico, where he played a key leadership role in aligning association and MLS operations, enhancing data governance standards and improving service delivery for brokers and agents.



He holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA). He has also earned the REALTOR® Certified Executive (RCE), Certified MLS Executive Level 3 (CMLX3), and Real Estate Data Benchmark (RED-B) designations, a release noted. Gibbens is a frequent speaker at national and regional industry events, presenting on MLS evolution, data standards, broker partnership strategies, and the impact of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, on organized real estate.



The executive search was conducted by a highly capable and dedicated search committee and facilitated by WAV Group, a leading real estate consulting, research and recruiting firm specializing in MLS and association leadership strategy.



“Intermountain MLS is uniquely positioned to lead in a rapidly evolving marketplace,” said Gibbens. “The organization benefits today from long-standing broker relationships, a strong suite of MLS technologies, strong engagement with technology training and high-quality data. The progressive board of directors recognizes the importance of strategic innovation including AI-driven tools and analytics designed to enable brokers and agents to grow revenue, improve efficiency, and deliver greater value to consumers. I am ready to put my experience to work to build upon the solid foundation and continue advancing services that directly support customer success.”





Willis Stone, 2026 president of Intermountain MLS, emphasized the Board’s confidence in Gibbens’ leadership.



“Richard was selected for his unique combination of deep technical expertise, proven success building collaborative partnerships with managing brokers, and his ability to leverage national industry relationships to cultivate new opportunities for the organization,” said Stone. “He also brings a demonstrated ability to motivate teams and maximize staff effectiveness. We are confident in his capacity to align the IMLS team around clear priorities, strengthen operational performance, and position Intermountain MLS for long-term strategic growth.”



Intermountain MLS serves real estate professionals across Idaho and surrounding markets, providing comprehensive MLS services, data solutions, and technology tools that promote marketplace transparency efficiency, and broker success.

For more information, visit https://www.intermountainmls.com/.