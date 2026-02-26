The National Association of Realtors® (NAR) has announced the launch of its new Influencer Program, replacing the former Surrogate Program. The Influencer Program leverages the voices of active and engaged NAR members to inform industry discourse via engaging social media posts, local media opportunities, and peer-to-peer communications.

NAR stated that Influencers stay informed about key issues shaping real estate, from advocacy and market trends to strategic priorities and industry developments. They play a vital role in highlighting the work Realtors® do for their clients, the industry, and their communities, while emphasizing the value of being an NAR member.

“Through member feedback, we heard a call for a program title that better reflects what our influencers do day in and day out,” said NAR Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Bennett Richardson. “The NAR Influencer Program more clearly describes the roles and responsibilities of being an influencer—being a trusted voice to elevate Realtors®, share timely, consumer-friendly information, and help shape conversations about real estate in communities nationwide. The name is new, but the mission is the same: make it easy for members to stay informed and engage with confidence.”

NAR stated it supports Influencers with resources designed to make engagement easy, timely, and effective, including:

Relevant industry issue talking points: Access to talking points and consumer-friendly framing for complex topics.

Weekly newsletter: Curated content and sample copy to share across social media channels.

Quarterly conference calls: Program updates, previews of NAR communication plans and resources, and networking with fellow Influencers.

Members interested in learning more about the NAR Influencer Program or participating can visit influencer.realtor.