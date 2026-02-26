The AI tornado has everyone talking. Will it take my job? What is going away and what will be left?

In the real estate brokerage business, good agents understand that they are not ticket takers, but high-level trust builders who guide people during happy, sad, tragic and everyday moments.

For example, one of my close friends lost her 22-year-old daughter in a car accident.

It is a pain that is impossible to fully understand even for the most empathetic among us.

But you can feel the loss, and the pain is palpable.

About a year after the accident, my friend decided to sell their family home. Knowing how hard this process would be given it meant saying goodbye to so much more than just a structure, I introduced my friend to an agent who had all the skills needed to navigate such a sensitive situation. He was gentle, careful and listened while simultaneously being direct, communicative and caring. This sale required much more than a robot and in the end, he did a great job and made the whole experience much less painful.

In real estate, situations often call for heightened emotional delicacy because these journeys can start due to the untimely death of a child, a divorce, or the loss of a parent. Conversely, happy experiences like welcoming a baby, or securing a new job can also trigger the need to buy and sell.

The nuances require human experience, mindfulness, and the ability to navigate complex emotions.

Real estate agents get a bad rap for a good reason. We are portrayed as reality stars focused on a big check, or hustlers teetering on the edge of what is ethical. None of that is reality. Real estate takes grit, and it takes heart. So many long hours are poured into client handholding, emotional support, monotonous paperwork, and sometimes bitter disappointment. We don’t get paid unless we get results, and that can take a lot of time, especially in challenging markets.

I don’t believe real estate agents are going to be replaced by AI anytime soon. Emotional intelligence far outweighs artificial intelligence when it comes to dealing with people in pivotal moments of their lives. Technology might make you more efficient, but it won’t transcend you as long as you demonstrate your value, show up when it counts, and continue to put your clients’ needs above your own.

For more information visit www.BHSUSA.com.