Artificial intelligence (AI) is dominating conversations across the industry. Agents are hearing that AI can transform marketing, save time and generate leads, yet many are left wondering how to actually integrate it into their daily workflow. The reality is simple: Awareness alone is not enough. The agents who will thrive in 2026 and beyond are those who understand how to use AI strategically to build visibility, maintain consistency and convert attention into opportunity.

To learn more, real estate professionals are invited to attend a live webinar on Friday, Feb. 27 at 1 p.m. ET featuring AI and social media expert Kyle Raineri, founder and CEO of RealEstateContent.ai, an AI-powered social media tool for real estate professionals. Raineri is a renowned authority on modern marketing techniques in the digital space and has been a keynote speaker at several events, including Keller Williams Family Reunion. This session is designed to bridge the gap between AI hype and real-world implementation, showing agents how to use artificial intelligence to automate their social media and grow their business.

According to Raineri, one of the biggest challenges agents face today is maintaining a strong social media presence while balancing client relationships, showings and transactions. While social media remains one of the most powerful tools for brand building and lead generation, content creation and platform optimization can be time-consuming and overwhelming. This webinar aims to solve that problem by demonstrating how AI can automate these processes without sacrificing authenticity.

During the session, Raineri will showcase practical systems that allow agents to generate platform-specific content for Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, LinkedIn and YouTube in seconds. Instead of reposting identical content across platforms, attendees will learn how to create unique, optimized posts tailored to each channel’s algorithm and audience behavior. This approach improves engagement, strengthens brand positioning and enhances overall marketing effectiveness, Raineri says.

A release shares that the key highlight of the webinar is Raineri’s demonstration of how agents can create a full 30-day content strategy in minutes. By leveraging AI tools, agents can transform listings, market insights, and personal branding ideas into compelling visual and written content automatically. This eliminates creative bottlenecks and enables agents to remain consistently visible online without the stress of daily content planning.

Beyond automation, the webinar also will explore how AI can be used to analyze engagement, refine messaging and build repeatable marketing systems that scale with an agent’s business. Rather than replacing an agent’s personal voice, AI acts as an amplifier–enhancing productivity while preserving individuality and authenticity, Raineri says.

This session is particularly valuable for agents who feel overwhelmed by emerging technology, unsure where to begin with AI or frustrated with inconsistent social media results, the release notes. Whether attendees are new to AI or already experimenting with automation tools, they will leave with actionable strategies that can be implemented immediately.

The AI revolution is no longer theoretical; it is actively reshaping how real estate professionals market, communicate and compete. Agents who embrace these tools today position themselves as leaders in an increasingly digital marketplace.

With limited spots available, early registration is encouraged. For agents ready to simplify their marketing, save time and unlock new growth opportunities, this webinar offers a clear and practical roadmap forward.

