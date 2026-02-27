Editor’s Note: The Mortgage Mix is RISMedia’s biweekly highlight reel of need-to-know mortgage-industry happenings. Watch for it every other Friday afternoon.

Michelle Bowman, a governor at the Federal Reserve and the Fed’s Vice Chair for Supervision, told the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday, February 26 that she intends to announce an update to the Basel III regulatory framework for bank capital requirements; Bowman has said she hopes to reduce the burden on community banks, and in previous comments argued that existing regulations reduced participation in mortgage lending.

Mortgage rates have posted some of their lowest rates in the latter half of February 2026, dipping below 6% for the first time in years. Mortgage News Daily described the final week of February 2026 as “the best week for mortgage rates in years.”

In an interview on Fox Business, Federal Housing Finance Agency Director (FHFA) Bill Pulte credited President Trump’s move of directing Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to purchase $200 billion in mortgage bonds

Due to lower mortgage rates, there has also been a swell of homeowners refinancing their mortgages in February 2026 ; refinancing applications reached 57.4% of total applications in February, and the Mortgage Bankers Association’s Refinance Index increased 132% year-over-year.

United Wholesale Mortgage posted strong fourth quarter and year-over-year results in its Q4 2025 earnings report, buoyed in part by the lower mortgage rates attracting more purchase and especially refinance applicants.

Rocket Companies, parent company of Rocket Mortgage, also posted results that exceeded expectations in its own Q4 2025 earnings report, with a total net revenue of $6.7 billion.

Rocket continues to move forward with aggressive strategic moves, including a newly announced three-year partnership with Compass that will see the company’s private listings displayed on Redfin ( acquired by Rocket Companies last year ). The partnership has been characterized (by Compass at least) as the next step in an ongoing conflict with Zillow over private listings, which is also playing out in the courts.

Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp. has announced it is entering the home insurance market by partnering with the insurance company the Baldwin Group.

The FHFA is being sued by journalists and nonprofits seeking to review its records and activity on fraud enforcement.

A newly-filed class-action lawsuit by three homebuyers targets three mortgage companies: Realty Search Solutions (aka Veterans United Realty) and the Mortgage Research Center. The lawsuit, Peyton v. Veterans United Home Loans, alleges that the three companies falsely advertised that they are part of the Veteran’s Affairs department, as well as supposedly steering clients.