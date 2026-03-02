Forbes Global Properties proudly congratulates Willis Allen Real Estate on the relocation of its Rancho Santa Fe office to the iconic Flecha House compound, in advance of the firm’s 75th year serving the Rancho Santa Fe community.

“Since 1914, Willis Allen Real Estate has been guided by the unwavering belief that success is built on relationships, trust, and integrity,” said Andrew E. Nelson, president and owner of Willis Allen Real Estate. “As we prepare for our 75th year in Rancho Santa Fe, our relocation to the Flecha House honors the heritage of this extraordinary community and reinforces our commitment to serve our neighbors with professionalism and honor.”

“Willis Allen Real Estate’s longstanding presence in Rancho Santa Fe reflects a legacy earned across generations,” said Michael Jalbert, CEO of Forbes Global Properties. “It is a privilege to congratulate Andy and the entire Willis Allen team on this significant milestone. Their continued growth and commitment to excellence underscore why they are such a valued member of our global network.”

The brokerage was founded by Fredrick L. Brown in 1914, according to a release, as electricity and paved streets were first arriving in La Jolla. In 1942, Willis M. Allen purchased the firm and continued shaping a company grounded in professionalism, local expertise, and enduring client relationships. A decade later, the company expanded into Rancho Santa Fe, establishing what would become its only location in the Ranch and the second office in the company’s respected history. Former Naval Officer Andrew Nelson joined the company in 1977 and later acquired it from his mentor in 1995, renaming it Willis Allen Real Estate in his honor and cementing its standing as San Diego’s prominent independent and family-owned brokerage.

Today, with more than 160 agents across six offices, Willis Allen Real Estate stated it combines deep local roots with global reach as a founding member and the exclusive San Diego County representative of Forbes Global Properties, marketing the area’s finest properties to discerning buyers around the world.

