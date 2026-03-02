Maverix Advisory Group has announced the appointment of Jeff Corbett as executive advisor of Growth & Strategy. Corbett joins Jeff Kennedy, Kevin Van Eck and Drew Kennedy, adding to the firm’s advisory capabilities across its core verticals: PropTech, FinTech, and brokerage.

Corbett brings 25+ years of experience within the real estate and lending ecosystem, according to a release, with a career built on connecting technology, revenue strategy, and marketing with operational execution—giving him a unique, cross-functional perspective across the full real estate transaction stack.

“Jeff is one of the few operators in this industry who truly understands how PropTech connects the brokerage and mortgage worlds,” said Kevin Van Eck, principal at Maverix. “He identifies root causes quickly and turns strategy into execution. His impact will be immediate and meaningful for our clients.”

In his new role, Maverix stated that Corbett will work directly with founders and executive teams to design and execute strategies spanning revenue operations, systems integration, and market expansion—serving clients who require more than off-the-shelf guidance.

“Maverix has built something exceedingly rare: a firm that leads with real expertise and genuine relationship capital,” said Corbett. “I’m looking forward to bringing targeted, hands-on support to companies navigating growth challenges in today’s market.”

