The National Association of Realtors® (NAR) has announced the launch of its new podcast, REALTOR® News Change Agents, a series “designed to fit the pace of the real estate profession—fast, engaging and built to meet members where they are with insight they can use to build their business and get to their next transaction,” a release noted.

Hosted by NAR CEO Nykia Wright and other NAR C-suite executives, the show brings members closer to the people shaping the future of real estate, NAR says. Each episode features candid conversations with broker CEOs, industry innovators and real estate leaders from across the country.

“REALTOR® News Change Agents puts you in the room with the people moving the industry forward,” said Wright. “Each episode delivers practical insights to help members navigate what’s new, what’s next and what matters most.”

NAR says the series highlights emerging trends, opportunities and challenges, while celebrating members’ accomplishments and reinforcing its role in preserving, protecting, and advancing the right to real property for all.

“From leadership shifts to tech innovation to policy and legal developments, our industry is evolving quickly,” said Bennett Richardson, NAR Chief Marketing and Communications Officer. “This podcast reflects a smarter, more member-focused way to deliver insight—pairing candid conversations with practical takeaways that help REALTORS® stay competitive in a fast-moving market.”

According to the release, new episodes will be released on the first and third Wednesday of each month. REALTOR® News Change Agents is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and wherever podcasts are available. To listen and subscribe, visit nar.realtor/news/change-agents.