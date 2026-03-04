Rechat announces a strategic integration with Canva that allows agents and brokerages to seamlessly transform live listing data into polished, on-brand marketing materials.

The new partnership enables brokerage listing data, including high-resolution photography, property descriptions and agent details, to flow directly from Rechat into Canva’s design environment. Marketing teams and agents can also send completed Canva designs back into Rechat with a single click, eliminating the need to manually transfer data between platforms, the company says.



“Real estate professionals need to move at the speed of the market without sacrificing quality,” says Chris Hadges, head of Canva for Real Estate. “By integrating with Rechat, we are empowering agents to turn live property data into polished, on-brand marketing materials in minutes. This partnership brings together Rechat’s deep understanding of real estate workflows with Canva’s world class design infrastructure.”



Rechat says for years, agents have relied on disconnected systems to create listing collateral, manually copying and pasting property details, uploading photos and adjusting formatting across multiple platforms. The integration removes that friction by creating a direct bridge between Rechat’s data-rich operating system and Canva’s enterprise-grade design tools.

“This is about removing friction from the creative process and meeting agents where they want to work,” says Shayan Hamidi, founder and CEO of Rechat. “By allowing our users to send Rechat’s listing data directly into Canva, we’re giving them the ability to create high quality marketing assets instantly.”

The integration also combines Rechat’s AI-driven marketing automation with Canva’s visual AI capabilities. When a new listing enters the MLS, brand-approved designs can be automatically generated within Rechat. Property details, pricing and photography can then be transferred instantly into Canva, where agents can leverage AI-powered editing tools and an extensive template library while maintaining brand compliance, the company says.

For brokerage leaders, the collaboration provides a scalable solution to balance brand consistency with agent flexibility.

“Brokerages need enterprise design capabilities that match the sophistication of their brand while remaining accessible to every agent,” notes Audie Chamberlain, vice president of Strategic Growth and Communications at Rechat. “Connecting Canva’s creative tools already loved by agents and their marketing teams to our data rich environment means marketing leaders can maintain brand control while giving agents the freedom to customize and launch their marketing at scale.”



Agents can now create social media graphics, listing flyers, presentations and other branded collateral directly within Canva while ensuring alignment with brokerage standards.

The Canva integration is available to all Rechat brokerage and team clients. For more information, visit https://rechat.com/canva.