Kent Welch and Cory Stewart, co-owners of Kansas City, Kansas-based Weichert, Realtors®-Welch & Company, have earned the Franchisee Excellence Award from Franchise Business Review, a national honor recognizing franchise owners who demonstrate outstanding leadership, strong performance and a deep commitment to their communities.

Selected from hundreds of nominations submitted by participating franchise brands, Welch and Stewart were recognized for the culture and results they have built within their brokerage and across the broader franchise network.

“We are incredibly honored to receive the Franchisee Excellence Award,” said Welch and Stewart in a joint statement. “This recognition reflects the dedication and commitment of our entire team. We are grateful for the trust our clients place in us and for the support of the Weichert network, which helps us continually raise the bar in service and performance.”

The award follows a year of notable achievements for the brokerage. Under Welch and Stewart’s leadership, Weichert, Realtors® – Welch & Company again ranked as the highest-producing company and office in the Weichert® national franchise system for 2025. The achievement marks the second consecutive year the brokerage secured the Pinnacle Top Company Award and the fourth straight year earning the Pinnacle Top Office Award, a release noted.

A strategic focus on agent recruitment and hands-on leadership has been central to that continued momentum, Weichert says, adding that Welch and Stewart emphasize agent development through consistent coaching and mentorship, building a high-performing team equipped to deliver strong results for buyers and sellers across their market.

Beyond their own office, the company says both leaders are active contributors within the Weichert franchise community. They regularly share best practices, systems and growth strategies with fellow franchise owners to help elevate performance across the network. Stewart also has served as a featured speaker and panelist at national Weichert conferences, offering insights on recruitment strategies and success in new-home construction sales.

For more information, visit www.weichertkchomes.com.