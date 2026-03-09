PropStream has announced a new partnership with LoanGeek that allows users to navigate directly to LoanGeek to explore loan options directly based on their project details without disrupting their existing workflow.

“We built this integration to support and help our customers in their real estate journey. With LoanGeek, we simplify the workflow for real estate professionals from investors, wholesalers, fix and flip professionals, and long-term buy and hold operators,” says Brian Tepfer, President of PropStream. “By connecting property research, analysis, and financing exploration in one seamless experience, we’re helping users evaluate opportunities faster, make smarter funding decisions, and move deals forward with confidence.”

The company says this integration reflects PropStream’s continued focus on building a connected ecosystem that helps real estate professionals move from data to decision-making more efficiently. After reviewing property value, renovation estimates and market comparisons using PropStream’s in-app tools, users can access LoanGeek to explore financing options and are encouraged to review loan terms with qualified legal or accounting professionals before moving forward.

“I am excited about this partnership because it will transform how real estate investors approach financing. PropStream helps investors identify opportunities, and LoanGeek helps them choose the financing path that actually fits,” says LoanGeek Co-Founder and CEO, Chris Pepe. “By matching each deal’s profile, including timeline, business plan, and exit, to the right lender and loan structure, we are removing a major source of trial and error and making it easier to execute across flips, rentals, DSCR, bridge, and portfolio scenarios.”

