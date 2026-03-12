BeachesMLS and real estate software company FBS have announced the launch of a new single-point listing entry solution, expanding their partnership and delivering a unified listing input experience designed to make listing entry faster, simpler and more consistent for MLS members, while standardizing data.

According to the companies, the new system standardizes listing workflows across platforms, aiming to deliver consistent, high-quality data. By standardizing fields, BeachesMLS reduces manual corrections, minimizing rework and improving data consistency at the point of entry. Together with FBS’s Spark® Platform and Datamart, the unified approach aims to modernize both member-facing tools and internal operations.

The unified listing input experience was designed to reduce time spent navigating forms, speeds up data entry and increases data accuracy. There is also an upcoming addition of Auto Assistant and Auto Assistant+ features, allowing members to prepopulate most listing information automatically by pulling data from public records, geocode data, AI-detected features and previous listing history.

“This launch reflects our commitment to leading the MLS industry through innovation that truly serves our members. At BeachesMLS, we’re constantly looking for ways to enhance the listing experience, reduce friction and elevate data quality,” says CEO of BeachesMLS Dionna Hall. “By unifying listing input into a single, streamlined system, we’re empowering our members to work more efficiently while ensuring the accuracy and consistency that today’s consumers expect. When we improve the member experience, we ultimately strengthen the service they provide to buyers and sellers across our marketplace.”

A release notes the expanded partnership between BeachesMLS and FBS will focus on providing a solution that reflects real-world agent workflows. Using the Flexmls and the standards-driven Spark API Platform, FBS delivered enhancements, including improved field organization, conditional logic that simplifies the process of adding a listing, expanded listing history, comp-only listings and a new audit trail that provides transparency and accountability throughout the listing lifecycle.

The single-point listing entry allows agents to input listings from a mobile device or desktop environment, selecting the workflow that best fits their business, while the MLS maintains consistent data standards across the system. This is designed to help brokers and agents work more efficiently without sacrificing accuracy or compliance, the MLS says.

By consolidating listing input into one system, BeachesMLS is able to maintain a database that more closely aligns with RESO data standards of more consistent data that not only reduces downstream corrections and discrepancies, but creates a stronger foundation for emerging AI applications and advanced analytics that depend on accurate, structured MLS data.

“BeachesMLS’ leadership saw the need to unify and control their data to better serve their members, which is more critical than ever with AI creating new opportunities every day,” says FBS CEO Michael Wurzer. “Flexmls and the Spark API were built for this age of agentic AI and we look forward to partnering with BeachesMLS for years to make the market work for their members.”

