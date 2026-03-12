BeachesMLS, operated by the Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie Realtors® and the 10th largest MLS in the nation, has announced a technology upgrade to its MLS platform aimed at updating how real estate professionals create, manage and share listings across its marketplace.

The upgrade includes changes to backend infrastructure intended to improve data consistency, streamline listing workflows and introduce embedded artificial intelligence tools that support agents throughout the listing process. The investment is aimed at the nearly 42,000 Realtors® who rely on BeachesMLS as the central platform for running their businesses, the company says.

“This launch represents a major investment in our members and the technology they depend on every day,” said Dionna Hall, CEO of BeachesMLS and the Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie Realtors®. “We set out to modernize the MLS experience—eliminating friction, improving data consistency and giving agents smarter tools that help them bring listings to market faster and serve their clients more effectively. BeachesMLS is setting a new standard for what an MLS can be.”

According to the organization, the upgrade introduces a next-generation listing platform that standardizes data and functionality across Flexmls and Matrix, two systems that historically operated with different datasets, field names and workflows. By mapping and normalizing listing fields between platforms, BeachesMLS aims to ensure listings appear consistently regardless of how members access the MLS.

The upgrade also adds artificial intelligence capabilities embedded directly into the MLS environment. Initial tools analyze listing photos during the listing process, with additional AI-powered features expected to assist with public remarks and other listing elements in future releases. By integrating AI within the MLS workflow, agents can access intelligent assistance without relying on external tools or separate platforms, the MLS notes.

“For our members, the MLS is the backbone of their business,” said Jonathan Dolphus, 2026 president of Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie Realtors®. “This upgrade strengthens that foundation by delivering a faster, smarter and more reliable system that keeps pace with the way real estate professionals work today.”

For more information about the BeachesMLS upgrade, visit rworld.com/upgrade.