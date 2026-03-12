REsides announced its third annual dividend payout, continuing distributions to shareholders under the company’s equity ownership MLS model.

The REsides board of directors declared an annual cash dividend of $2.00 per share for Class A and Class B shareholders and $1.00 per share for Class C shareholders. The payment marks the third dividend issued since launching its industry-first equity ownership MLS model in 2021.

“In a market that continues to challenge the industry, consistency matters,” said Colette Stevenson, CEO of REsides. “This dividend reflects the steady performance of our business and the strength of an MLS model designed to adapt, endure and deliver over time.”

The dividend was distributed following the company’s annual shareholders meeting. The payout reflects ongoing financial performance while maintaining the organization’s operating reserves.

REsides operates under an ownership structure in which participating brokers hold equity in the MLS. The model was introduced to provide members with a greater stake in the organization while supporting long-term stability and growth.

For more information, visit www.REsides.io.