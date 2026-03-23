Above, Nidhal Charfi

CENTURY 21 New Millennium announced that Nidhal Charfi has been appointed Chief Growth Officer, focused on driving company growth and market expansion.

In this role, CENTURY 21 stated that Charfi will lead growth strategy across recruiting, market expansion and service alignment, with a focus on strengthening the company’s ability to attract, develop and retain top talent in a competitive market. His priority will be recruiting productive agents, accelerating their growth and building a scalable path for them to expand their businesses.

Charfi brings more than 15 years of experience scaling real estate and technology companies, according to a release. He most recently served as president of UTTI, a global real estate consultancy advising brokerages and PropTech firms on growth strategy. Prior to that, he spent seven years at Compass as its first growth leader, contributing to national expansion, more than $250 billion in sales volume, and the company’s IPO.

“Nidhal understands how to build and scale growth in a way that directly supports agents,” said Kim Harris Campbell, CEO of CENTURY 21 New Millennium. “CENTURY 21 New Millennium is redefining the modern real estate experience at the intersection of innovation and human connection, and Nidhal brings a clear, practical approach to recruiting, expansion and execution that helps us deliver on that vision for our agents and clients.”

Charfi said that the company’s leadership and long-term direction were the key factors in his decision to join.

“The company vision and world-class leadership at CENTURY 21 New Millennium set it apart,” said Charfi. “I’m honored to join a brand focused on building the future of real estate for agents and their clients.”

For more information, visit C21NM.com.